Senegal: Delayed Elections Spark Violence, Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Detained demonstrators on a police pick up during a protest against the postponement of the February 25, 2024 presidential election, in Dakar, Senegal, on  February 9, 2024. © REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (Nairobi) – Senegal’s authorities should immediately open independent investigations into violence during protests on February 9 and 10, 2024, over delayed elections, Human Rights Watch said today. At least two young men and a 16-year-old boy died, while scores have been injured and at least 271 arrested. Demonstrations broke out in Dakar, the country’s capital, and several…


© Human Rights Watch -
