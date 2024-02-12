Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tea, weather and being on time: analysis of 100 million words reveals what Brits talk about most

By Vaclav Brezina, Professor in Corpus Linguistics, Lancaster University
Lovely weather today, isn’t it? Time for a cuppa? The way someone talks, and the words they use, tell us quite a bit about where someone is from, their social background and even their age. Language both reflects and shapes society – as a linguist, it’s my job to find out how.

One way to do this is by analysing large collections of language, which linguists call corpora (or “bodies”). By measuring the frequency of words, we can determine what a particular society or group prioritises and values.

In researchThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese government commits $707 million for 3,000 jobs for Indigenous people in remote Australia
~ The use of technology in policing should be regulated to protect people from wrongful convictions
~ Pakistan: Ensure Fair, Peaceful Transition of Power
~ Changes are coming to Ontario’s kindergarten program — what parents and caregivers need to know
~ One of NZ’s most contentious climate cases is moving forward. And the world is watching
~ Australia is in desperate need of a Whistleblower Protection Authority. Here’s what it should look like
~ Forget about a job for life. Today’s workers need to prepare for many jobs across multiple industries
~ Can ChatGPT edit fiction? 4 professional editors asked AI to do their job – and it ruined their short story
~ 6 tips to maximise your concert experience, from a live music expert
~ The world’s spectacular animal migrations are dwindling. Fishing, fences and development are fast-tracking extinctions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter