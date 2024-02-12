Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

100 years of radio in Africa: from propaganda to people’s power

By Sisanda Nkoala, Associate professor, University of the Western Cape
Christina Chan-Meetoo, Senior Lecturer in Media and Communication, University of Mauritius
Jacinta Mwende Maweu, Senior lecturer in Philosophy and Media Studies, University of Nairobi
Marissa J. Moorman, Associate Professor of History, Indiana University
Modestus Fosu, Associate Professor in Language and Communication Studies, University of Media, Arts and Communication, Ghana Institute of Journalism
Stanley Tsarwe, Lecturer in Journalism, University of Namibia
Radio is thriving across Africa. Exact figures are difficult to come by because audience research differs across countries. But studies estimate radio listenership to be between 60%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
