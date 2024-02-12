Tolerance.ca
Are you seeing news reports of voting problems? 4 essential reads on election disinformation

By Jeff Inglis, Politics + Society Editor, The Conversation US
In certain circles, the 2020 presidential election isn’t over – and that seems to be at least a little bit true. In recent weeks, official reviews of election records and processes from the 2020 presidential election have reported findings that might be used to spread rumors about voting integrity.

For instance, election officials in Virginia’s Prince William County announced on Jan. 11, 2024, that 4,000…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
