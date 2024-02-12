Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A brief history of Dearborn, Michigan – the first Arab-American majority city in the US

By Sally Howell, Professor of History, University of Michigan-Dearborn
Amny Shuraydi, Assistant Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Michigan-Dearborn
The city often becomes a magnet for anti-Arab sentiment during election years and global conflicts; however, the more interesting story is what happens in the city when the spotlight is turned off.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Migrating animals face collapsing numbers – major new UN report
~ Ukraine war: Kyiv needs a fundamental rethink of its strategy, not just a reshuffle of military leadership
~ Pakistan election results in political instability when the country needed it least
~ Nature award for polar bear photo shows that images of these magnificent creatures still have the power to move people
~ European farmers are angry: addressing root causes would overcome polarisation
~ Ten of the best romantic films to watch this Valentine’s Day
~ Tea, weather and being on time: analysis of 100 million words reveals what Brits talk about most
~ As US-China tensions mount, the UK will need to work closer with Europe in the Indo-Pacific
~ Giving birth in Sweden: outcomes are worse for foreign-born mothers
~ China’s doom loop: a dramatically smaller (and older) population could create a devastating global slowdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter