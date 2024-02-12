Why it’s a bad idea to mix alcohol with some medications
By Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the School of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
Jasmine Lee, Pharmacist and PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Kellie Charles, Associate Professor in Pharmacology, University of Sydney
Tina Hinton, Associate Professor of Pharmacology, University of Sydney
Anyone who has drunk alcohol will be familiar with how easily it can lower your social inhibitions and let you do things you wouldn’t normally do.
But you may not be aware that mixing certain medicines with alcohol can increase the effects and put you at risk.
When you mix alcohol with medicines, whether prescription or over-the-counter, the medicines can increase the effects of the alcohol or the alcohol can increase the side-effects of the drug. Sometimes it can also result in all new side-effects.
Read more: HILDA…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 12, 2024