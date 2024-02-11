Medicinal plants help keep children healthy in South Africa: 61 species were recorded
By Tshepiso Ndhlovu, Lecturer and researcher, University of Mpumalanga
Abiodun Olusola Omotayo, Senior lecturer/researcher, North-West University
Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu, Professor, North-West University
Wilfred Otang-Mbeng, Associate Professor in Botany, University of Mpumalanga
The use of medicinal plants in childhood diseases remains largely undocumented. A study in North West province in South Africa catalogued many of these for the first time.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 11, 2024