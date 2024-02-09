50 years on, Dungeons & Dragons is still a gaming staple. What’s behind its monumental success?
By Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Sciences & Director, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
Sarah Polkinghorne, Research Fellow, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
Research shows many of us are lonely. Embracing analogue gameplay could go a long way in helping us become happier, socially connected people.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 8, 2024