Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Harry Potter and the Disenchanted Wildlife: how light and sound shows can harm nocturnal animals

By Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow, Charles Darwin University
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Loren Fardell, Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Therésa Jones, Professor in Evolution and Behaviour, The University of Melbourne
A Harry Potter nightwalk experience at a wildlife sanctuary on the Mornington Peninsula has raised concern for wildlife. Evidence suggests the fears are well-founded.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A few soca songs to take you from start to finish of Trinidad & Tobago Carnival
~ Digital technologies have made the wonders of ancient manuscripts more accessible than ever, but there are risks and losses too
~ FCC bans robocalls using deepfake voice clones − but AI-generated disinformation still looms over elections
~ The war in Gaza is wiping out Palestine’s education and knowledge systems
~ Secrets of soil-enriching pulses could transform future of sustainable agriculture
~ Supreme Court skeptical that Colorado − or any state − should decide for whole nation whether Trump is eligible for presidency
~ Rethinking masculinity: Teaching men how to love and be loved
~ Gaza update: Netanyahu knocks back Hamas peace plan while the prospect of mass famine looms ever larger
~ Encampment sweeps in Edmonton are yet another example of settler colonialism
~ Erections: what we learned from mice could help with sexual health in humans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter