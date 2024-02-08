Harry Potter and the Disenchanted Wildlife: how light and sound shows can harm nocturnal animals
By Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow, Charles Darwin University
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Loren Fardell, Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Therésa Jones, Professor in Evolution and Behaviour, The University of Melbourne
A Harry Potter nightwalk experience at a wildlife sanctuary on the Mornington Peninsula has raised concern for wildlife. Evidence suggests the fears are well-founded.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 8, 2024