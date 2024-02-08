Are American nuclear weapons returning to the United Kingdom?
By Émile Lambert-Deslandes, PhD student in International Relations, Queen's University, Ontario
Stéfanie von Hlatky, Associate Professor of Political Studies and Fellow at the Centre for International and Defence Policy, Queen's University, Ontario
NATO members, particularly those in eastern Europe, fear a Russian invasion of their territory. By stationing some of its nuclear weapons in the U.K. again, the U.S. could ease those fears.
- Thursday, February 8, 2024