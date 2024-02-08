Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do one in six Indians over 59 really have a mild brain disorder, as a new study suggests?

By Michael Hornberger, Professor of Applied Dementia Research, University of East Anglia
India is often perceived as a country with a young population, while European and North American populations are regarded as ageing. Although this is true, the country’s demographics are rapidly shifting, according to a UN study. And people aged 60 and over are expected to constitute 20% of the population by…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel's war on the bodies of Palestinian women
~ Palestinian writer Randa Jarrar dragged out of PEN America event for protesting
~ Gaza ‘buffer zone’ possible war crime: UN human rights chief
~ Ukraine war: what the US public thinks about giving military and other aid
~ Cybercriminals are creating their own AI chatbots to support hacking and scam users
~ Why the teenagers who murdered Brianna Ghey should have remained anonymous
~ You could lie to a health chatbot – but it might change how you perceive yourself
~ Origin: this outstanding portrayal of India’s caste system is hugely important to Dalit people like me
~ Have Conservative councils started placing more children in care each year than Labour councils? New analysis
~ In Chile, huge wildfires have killed at least 131 people – but one village was almost untouched
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter