Human Rights Observatory

Hundreds of thousands supported anti-war candidate in Russia but he was banned from elections

By Daria Dergacheva
Boris Nadezhdin and Yekaterina Duntsova happened to be the main figures of the Russian elections in March 2024, although neither of them are going to be on the ballot


© Global Voices -
