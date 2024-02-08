AI could help cut voter fraud – but it’s far more likely to disenfranchise you
By Deepak Padmanabhan, Senior Lecturer in AI ethics, Queen's University Belfast
Muiris MacCarthaigh, Professor of Politics and Public Policy, Queen's University Belfast
Stanley Simoes, Marie Curie Early Stage Researcher, School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Queen's University Belfast
AI is likely to be used to help us run elections in the near future but there are risks as well as reward.
Thursday, February 8, 2024