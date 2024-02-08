Tolerance.ca
The rise of African prophets: the unchecked power of the leaders of Pentecostal churches

By Josiah Taru, Postdoctoral associate, Rice University
Over the last 20 years there’s been an unprecedented increase in charismatic Pentecostal prophets – or men of God as they’re called in Pentecostal parlance. Across Africa their unchecked influence has spread into social, economic and political institutions.

Pentecostalism is one of the fastest-growing strands of Christianity on the continent. In Zimbabwe, for example, the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministry claimsThe Conversation


