Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Candidates Speak Out on Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Political campaign posters from many politicians displayed on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia. © 2024 Andreas Harsono/Human Rights Watch (Jakarta) – Two of the three Indonesian presidential and vice presidential candidates responded to a questionnaire on key human rights issues facing people in Indonesia, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch prepared the questionnaire to provide the candidates an opportunity to publicly express their views on human rights concerns ahead of the February 14, 2024 general elections. The presidential candidates Anies Baswedan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
