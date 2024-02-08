Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen on fuel efficiency standards and the energy transition

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The new fuel efficiency standards regime will move Australia in the direction of comparable countries, but it has its critics. Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen joins the podcast to discuss this policy and moreThe Conversation


