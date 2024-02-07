Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Smartphones mean we’re always available to our bosses. ‘Right to disconnect’ laws are a necessary fix

By Chris F. Wright, Associate Professor of Work and Organisational Studies, University of Sydney
Receiving calls from the boss after hours stresses workers and can put pressure on relationships. But this is set to change with an amendment to the Fair Work Act.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Demography and reproductive rights are environmental issues: Insights from sub-Saharan Africa
~ Endangered by the 49th Parallel: How political boundaries inhibit effective conservation
~ Black men’s mental health concerns are going unnoticed and unaddressed
~ Some women enjoy anal sex – it shouldn’t be a guilty pleasure
~ Rwanda deal: why the media should focus more on the policy and less on the politics of immigration
~ The brain is the most complicated object in the universe. This is the story of scientists’ quest to decode it – and read people’s minds
~ ‘Digitising’ your wardrobe can help you save money and make sustainable fashion choices
~ Trees can make farms more sustainable – here’s how to help farmers plant more
~ With airstrikes on Houthi rebels, are the US and UK playing fast and loose with international law?
~ How an online tool allows parents and therapists to work together to help children with anxiety
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter