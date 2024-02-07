Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hidden women of history: Saint Perpetua, a young mother put to death in a Roman amphitheatre

By Caillan Davenport, Associate Professor of Classics and Head of the Centre for Classical Studies, Australian National University
Meaghan McEvoy, Senior Lecturer in History, Australian National University
Perpetua was still breastfeeding her baby son when she was thrown in jail by Roman authorities. A Latin text movingly describes her suffering.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Some women enjoy anal sex – it shouldn’t be a guilty pleasure
~ Rwanda deal: why the media should focus more on the policy and less on the politics of immigration
~ The brain is the most complicated object in the universe. This is the story of scientists’ quest to decode it – and read people’s minds
~ ‘Digitising’ your wardrobe can help you save money and make sustainable fashion choices
~ Trees can make farms more sustainable – here’s how to help farmers plant more
~ With airstrikes on Houthi rebels, are the US and UK playing fast and loose with international law?
~ How an online tool allows parents and therapists to work together to help children with anxiety
~ Russia’s next election is likely to put Putin in power for longer than anyone since Peter the Great
~ How Iran controls a network of armed groups to pursue its regional strategy
~ Democratic organizations struggle with democracy, too. Here’s what they can do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter