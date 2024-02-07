Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

All of Us Strangers: coming to terms with the grief and trauma of being gay in the 1980s

By Cüneyt Çakırlar, Associate Professor in Film and Visual Culture, Nottingham Trent University
Haigh’s ghostly, dream-like setting offers a powerful remedy for an ageing generation of gay men coming to terms with the grief that pervaded their young lives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
