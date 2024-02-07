Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What recent Netflix shows – including The Crown and Beckham – get wrong about the British press

By Rachel Sykes, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary Literature, University of Birmingham
Twelve years after the Leveson inquiry and the closure of News of the World, the British press are having a reckoning on Netflix. Recent celebrity documentaries Beckham and Robbie Williams, and the final season of TV drama The Crown, have painted a portrait of the UK tabloids as cruel, sadistic and predatory of its homegrown celebrities.

While criticism of the British tabloids – particularly the ethics and methods of the News of the World – is often…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
