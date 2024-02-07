Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden’s ‘hard look’ at liquefied natural gas exports raises a critical question: How does natural gas fit with US climate goals?

By Emily Grubert, Associate Professor of Sustainable Energy Policy, University of Notre Dame
The US, a minor liquefied natural gas supplier a decade ago, now is the world’s top source. That’s good for energy security, but bad for Earth’s climate. An energy scholar explains the trade-offs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Macky Sall throws Senegal’s democratic credentials into doubt
~ Using AI to monitor the internet for terror content is inescapable – but also fraught with pitfalls
~ What a new plan to save the UK’s churches says about their purpose in society
~ UK peatlands are being destroyed to grow mushrooms, lettuce and houseplants – here’s how to stop it
~ Gaza is now the frontline of a global information war
~ What recent Netflix shows – including The Crown and Beckham – get wrong about the British press
~ Some women enjoy anal sex – here’s why it shouldn’t be a guilty pleasure
~ Super Bowl party foods can deliver political bite – choose wisely
~ Indonesians head to polls amid concerns over declining democracy, election integrity and vote buying
~ Synthetic human embryos let researchers study early development while sidestepping ethical and logistical hurdles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter