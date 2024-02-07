Tolerance.ca
Power outages leave poor communities in the dark longer: Evidence from 15M outages raises questions about recovery times

By Chuanyi Ji, Associate Professor of Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Scott C. Ganz, Associate Teaching Professor of Business and Economics, Georgetown University
Electricity is essential to just about everyone – rich and poor, old and young. Yet, when severe storms strike, socioeconomically disadvantaged communities often wait longest to recover.

That isn’t just a perception.

We analyzed data from over 15 million consumers in 588 U.S. counties who lost power when hurricanes made landfall between January 2017 and October 2020. The results show that poorer communities did indeed wait longer for the lights to go back on.

A 1-decile drop in socioeconomic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
