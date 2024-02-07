Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana: Kumasi city’s unplanned boom is destroying two rivers – sewage, heavy metals and chemical pollution detected

By Stephen Appiah Takyi, Senior Lecturer, Department of Planning, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
Owusu Amponsah, Senior Lecturer, Department of Planning, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
The inability of city authorities to enforce land-use regulations has allowed people to carry out ecologically unfriendly activities along the water bodies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Macky Sall throws Senegal’s democratic credentials into doubt
~ Using AI to monitor the internet for terror content is inescapable – but also fraught with pitfalls
~ What a new plan to save the UK’s churches says about their purpose in society
~ UK peatlands are being destroyed to grow mushrooms, lettuce and houseplants – here’s how to stop it
~ Gaza is now the frontline of a global information war
~ What recent Netflix shows – including The Crown and Beckham – get wrong about the British press
~ Some women enjoy anal sex – here’s why it shouldn’t be a guilty pleasure
~ Super Bowl party foods can deliver political bite – choose wisely
~ Indonesians head to polls amid concerns over declining democracy, election integrity and vote buying
~ Synthetic human embryos let researchers study early development while sidestepping ethical and logistical hurdles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter