Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s Myanmar Sanctions, a Step Forward

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australia was among a host of countries that imposed fresh sanctions on Myanmar on February 1, the third anniversary of the military coup. The government added five businesses to its list of 16 individuals sanctioned since 2021. Australia has targeted two banks that help fund Myanmar’s junta and its arms purchases, the Myanma Foreign Trade Bank and Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank. The sanctions also target three other entities, Asia Sun Group, Asia Sun Trading Co Ltd, and Cargo Link Petroleum Logistics Co Ltd, for their role in supplying jet fuel to the security…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkey’s push for post-earthquake reconstruction puts speed over housing quality
~ With Pakistan’s most popular politician in jail and cynicism running high, can a new leader unite the country?
~ Frustrated by tedious and unproductive meetings? These 2 proven strategies can help teams work smarter
~ If plants can pick fungi to help fight pests and diseases, it opens a door to greener farming and ecosystem recovery
~ How international recognition of cultural practices could be a new way to protect refugees
~ UN rights office voices concern ahead of elections in Pakistan
~ Michigan mother convicted of manslaughter for school shootings by her son – after buying him a gun and letting him keep it unsecured
~ A 380-million-year old predatory fish from Central Australia is finally named after decades of digging
~ The motherhood pay gap: Why women’s earnings decline after having children
~ Proton beam therapy: A modern treatment for cancer, but not in Canada (yet)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter