Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea has demolished its monument to reunification but it can’t fully erase the dream

By David Hall, PhD Candidate in Korean Studies, University of Central Lancashire
North Korea has demolished the Arch of Reunification, a monument that symbolised hope for reconciliation with the South. The decision to demolish the monument came shortly after the regime’s leader, Kim Jong-un, delivered a speech declaring it an “eyesore”.

In the same speech, Kim said that the peaceful reunification…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
