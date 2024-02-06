Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Repression escalating ahead of presidential elections

By Amnesty International
Ahead of Azerbaijan’s early presidential election on 7 February, Amnesty International draws urgent attention to the authorities’ latest crackdown on the right to freedom of expression, including the targeting of critical voices by Ilham Aliyev, the incumbent head of state. “The escalating crackdown by Azerbaijani authorities ahead of the elections is not just an attack […] The post Azerbaijan: Repression escalating ahead of presidential elections appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan’s political landscape: What to expect from the 2024 elections
~ A platform tries to map the reduction of artistic freedom in Brazil
~ How Sinn Féin reinvented itself from IRA associations to realistic leftwing alternative
~ Self-extinguishing batteries could reduce the risk of deadly and costly battery fires
~ AI helps students skip right to the good stuff in this intro programming course
~ Perils of pet poop – so much more than just unsightly and smelly, it can spread disease
~ Black travelers want authentic engagement, not checkboxes
~ Driving the best possible bargain now isn’t the best long-term strategy, according to game theory
~ Peer review isn’t perfect − I know because I teach others how to do it and I’ve seen firsthand how it comes up short
~ A two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians might actually be closer than ever
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter