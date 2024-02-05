Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Generative AI in the classroom risks further threatening Indigenous inclusion in schools

By Tamika Worrell, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Critical Indigenous Studies, Macquarie University, Macquarie University
Tools such as ChatGPT dominate the conversation around AI in schools. But with teachers looking to meet Indigenous content requirements, using generative AI could do more harm than good.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
