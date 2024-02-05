Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Election Delay in Senegal Puts Rights at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gendarmes clash with Senegalese demonstrators during a protest against the postponement of the February 25th presidential election, in Dakar, Senegal, February 4, 2024. © 2024 Cooper Inveen/Reuters On February 3, Senegal’s President Macky Sall announced that presidential elections, slated for February 25, would be delayed indefinitely. The decision came one day before the official campaign was to begin and increases the risks of further crackdown against opponents. This marks the first time in Senegal’s history that elections have been delayed. In announcing the postponement,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US must uphold judges’ right to speak freely about race and gender bias: rights expert
~ Portraits of exile: Musical resistance to oppression from Iranian singer Faravaz
~ The Suriname book prohibition in a global context of free expression
~ A report about the lives of imprisoned LGBTQ+ people in Brazil raises the alarm
~ How bats ‘leapfrog’ their way home at night – new research
~ UK and US may recognise state of Palestine after Gaza war – what this important step would mean
~ A new virus-like entity has just been discovered – ‘obelisks’ explained
~ How Iceland takes better care of its foreign offenders than the rest of Europe
~ The UK’s culture war is dying – but the next prime minister will have to stand up to plenty of populists overseas
~ Female food-delivery riders in China were recently falsely accused of selling sex – here’s what it tells us about women in the workplace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter