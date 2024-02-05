Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lunar science is entering a new active phase, with commercial launches of landers that will study solar wind and peer into the universe’s dark ages

By Jack Burns, Professor of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences, University of Colorado Boulder
For the first time since 1972, NASA is putting science experiments on the Moon in 2024. And thanks to new technologies and public-private partnerships, these projects will open up new realms of scientific possibility. As parts of several projects launching this year, teams of scientists, including myself, will conduct radio astronomy from the south pole and the far side of the Moon.

NASA’s commercial lunar payload services program,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
