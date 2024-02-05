Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Millions of Australians have a chronic illness. So why aren’t employers accommodating them?

By Peter Ghin, Research fellow, Future Of Work Lab, Faculty of Business and Economics, The University of Melbourne
Susan Ainsworth, Professor of Management and Marketing, The University of Melbourne
More than 20 million Australians have at least one long-term health condition, 63% of whom are in the workforce.

The causes of chronic illness are complex and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
