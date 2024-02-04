Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Hage Geingob: Namibian president who played a modernising role

By Henning Melber, Extraordinary Professor, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
Hage Gottfried Geingob served as the third president of Namibia from 2015 until his death on February 4 2024. He was Namibia’s first prime minister from 1990 to 2002, and served as prime minister again from 2012 to 2015.

Geingob was born on 3 August 1941. He joined the ranks of the national liberation movement South West African People’s Organisation (SwapoThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
