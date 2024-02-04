Where did the ingredients in that sandwich come from? Our global nutrient tracker tells a complex story
By Nick William Smith, Research Officer, Riddet Institute, Massey University
Andrew John Fletcher, Honorary Fellow, Sustainable Nutrition Initiative, Riddet Institute
Warren McNabb, Professor of Nutritional Sciences, Massey University
Understanding how key dietary nutrients move around the world within traded food gives us a better picture of global population health – and how the wealth gap between countries affects it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 4, 2024