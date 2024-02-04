Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Madagascar: giant tortoises have returned 600 years after they were wiped out

By Grant Joseph, Research Scientist, FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology, Department of Biological Sciences, University of Cape Town
Re-wilding Madagascar with giant tortoises last found on the island 600 years ago could help the island mitigate climate change.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
