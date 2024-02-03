Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US raids in Iraq and Syria: How retaliatory airstrikes affect network of Iran-backed militias

By Sara Harmouch, PhD Candidate, School of Public Affairs, American University
Nakissa Jahanbani, Assistant Professor at the Combating Terrorism Center, United States Military Academy West Point
More than 85 locations linked to militias were hit in a robust response by Washington to an earlier deadly drone attack on a US base in Jordan.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
