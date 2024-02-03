US raids in Iraq and Syria: How retaliatory airstrikes affect network of Iran-backed militias
By Sara Harmouch, PhD Candidate, School of Public Affairs, American University
Nakissa Jahanbani, Assistant Professor at the Combating Terrorism Center, United States Military Academy West Point
More than 85 locations linked to militias were hit in a robust response by Washington to an earlier deadly drone attack on a US base in Jordan.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Saturday, February 3rd 2024