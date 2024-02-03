Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Still No Justice for Slain Lebanese Researcher’s Family

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mourners and activists at a monument for Lokman Slim during his memorial service, Beirut, Lebanon, February 11, 2021. © 2021 Hussein Malla/AP Photo Three years ago today, Lebanese researcher, publisher, and Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim was killed in south Lebanon by assailants who remain unidentified to date. The investigation into Slim’s killing, much like the investigation into the August 2020 Beirut port explosion and other politically sensitive murders in Lebanon, has ground to a halt. Nobody has faced justice. Lokman’s body was found in his car on February 4, 2021,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
