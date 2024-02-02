Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ear seeds: what are they and why have they been controversially linked to ME without scientific evidence?

By Katharine Seton, Immunology Research Scientist, ME/CFS Research, Quadram Institute
When Giselle Boxer recently pitched her brand of a needle-free form of acupuncture known as “ear seeds” to the investors on BBC’s Dragons’ Den, it started a medical controversy.

Boxer told the Dragons that ear seeds had been part of a “personal healing journey” that she believed helped her recover from the debilitating condition ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome) within 12 months.

Despite presenting no clinical evidence for the efficacy of Acu Seeds, Boxer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: Taliban’s crackdown on women over ‘bad hijab’ must end
~ How long might your dog live? New study calculates life expectancy for different breeds
~ How trophy fishing can have a sustainable future
~ Alberta’s new policies are not only anti-trans, they are anti-evidence
~ From throwing soup to suing governments, there’s strategy to climate activism’s seeming chaos − here’s where it’s headed next
~ Biden is campaigning against the Lost Cause and the ‘poison’ of white supremacy in South Carolina
~ American Fiction: scathing and accurate portrayal of the obstacles black writers face in publishing
~ Even many critics of the Rwanda deportation policy are missing the point of why it’s wrong
~ How the Universal Declaration of Human Rights can guide governments through the turmoil of 2024
~ Green Football Weekend: eight things grassroots clubs can do to reach net zero
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter