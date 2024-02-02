Governments spend US$22 billion a year helping the fishing industry empty our oceans. This injustice must end
By Vania Andreoli, PhD Candidate, The University of Western Australia
Dirk Zeller, Professor & Director, Sea Around Us - Indian Ocean, The University of Western Australia
Jessica Meeuwig, Wen Family Chair in Conservation, The University of Western Australia
Governments all over the world are propping up overfishing. Now scientists have penned an open letter calling on trade ministers to implement stricter regulations against harmful fisheries subsidies.
