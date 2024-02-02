Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Free Prominent Journalist, Drop Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Stanis Bujakera in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 2023. © 2023 Actualite.cd (Kinshasa) – The Democratic Republic of Congo authorities should immediately and unconditionally release the prominent journalist Stanis Bujakera, and drop the charges against him, Human Rights Watch said today. Bujakera has been detained since September 8, 2023, in police custody and later at Kinshasa’s Makala central prison. The authorities charged Bujakera with fabricating and distributing a fake intelligence memo saying that Congolese military intelligence had killed a senior…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Remember the name': The unlikely triumph of Guyana's Shamar Joseph has brought joy to West Indies cricket fans
~ The Comoros's incumbent president re-elected: Towards an electoral crisis?
~ Labour’s £28 billion green investment promise could be watered down – here’s why
~ Türkiye: Ensure Accountability for Deaths in Earthquake
~ How will Indonesia’s presidential election reshape its foreign policy?
~ Zenadth Kes peoples’ long journey to self-determination in the Torres Strait
~ Australia’s young people are moving to the left – though young women are more progressive than men, reflecting a global trend
~ Neuralink has put its first chip in a human brain. What could possibly go wrong?
~ Concussion in sport: why making players sit out for 21 days afterwards is a good idea
~ Girls in hijab experience overlapping forms of racial and gendered violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter