Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s young people are moving to the left – though young women are more progressive than men, reflecting a global trend

By Intifar Chowdhury, Lecturer in Government, Flinders University
Worldwide, young women are becoming more progressive than young men. It’s happening in Australia, too – with a twist. An analysis of the Australian Election Study yields surprising results.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
