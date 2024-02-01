Suicide has reached epidemic proportions in the US − yet medical students still don’t receive adequate training to treat suicidal patients
By Rodolfo Bonnin, Assistant Dean for Institutional Knowledge Management and Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Florida International University
Leonard M. Gralnik, Chief of Education and Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Florida International University
Nathaly Shoua-Desmarais, Assistant Dean for Student Success and Well-Being and Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Florida International University
Close to half of those who die by suicide saw a primary care doctor within a month of their death.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 1st 2024