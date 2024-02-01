Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court word-count limits for lawyers, explained in 1,026 words

By Derek H. Kiernan-Johnson, Teaching Professor of Law, University of Colorado Boulder
Lawyers submitting briefs to the Supreme Court in the Trump Colorado ballot case must file a ‘certificate of word count.’ Why? As one judge put it, lawyers’ briefs are ‘too long, too long, too long.’The Conversation


© The Conversation -
