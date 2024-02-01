Funding for refugees has long been politicized − punitive action against UNRWA and Palestinians fits that pattern
By Nicholas R. Micinski, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Affairs, University of Maine
Kelsey Norman, Fellow for the Middle East, Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy, Rice University
The US is among more than a dozen countries to freeze funding to UN agency providing aid to displaced Gazans over allegations of complicity in the Oct. 7 attack.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 1st 2024