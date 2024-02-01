Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Halo effect: do attractive people really look less guilty? How the evidence is changing

By Robin Kramer, Senior Lecturer in the School of Psychology, University of Lincoln
You might think attractive people get preferential treatment in life – and research suggests you’d be right. Some psychologists have shown this can even help people get a lighter prison sentence. More recently, however, our own study suggests that this “halo effect” is, in fact, more complicated.

The halo effect is a psychological term describing how an initial good impression of someone positively colours…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Sexualised’ Jesus causes outrage in Spain – but Christians have long been fascinated by Christ’s body
~ Rogue taxonomists, competing lists and accusations of anarchy: the complicated journey toward a list of all life on Earth — podcast
~ Ukraine war: corruption scandals and high-level rifts could become an existential threat as Kyiv asks for more military aid
~ Supervised toothbrushing in schools and nurseries is a good idea – it’s proven to reduce tooth decay
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese’s Stage 3 rework invites a wider tax debate the government doesn’t want to have
~ Spyware Targets Human Rights Watch Staff in Jordan
~ Alzheimer’s may have once spread from person to person, but the risk of that happening today is incredibly low
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Angus Taylor on tax and the economy
~ Italy’s Dodgy Detention Deal with Albania
~ China: Carmakers Implicated in Uyghur Forced Labor
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter