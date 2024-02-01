Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Angus Taylor on tax and the economy

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In our first podcast of 2024, Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor discusses the tax broken promise, where the economy is heading, falling inflation, and more.The Conversation


