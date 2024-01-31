Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guterres: Two-State solution the only path to a just, lasting peace

Secretary-General António Guterres underscored on Wednesday the critical role of the UN committee on the rights of Palestinians in the face of the ongoing and escalating war in Gaza, stressing that only a two-State solution can ensure a just and lasting peace and stability in the Middle East region.


