Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Use of lockdowns in Canadian prisons could amount to torture

By Jessica Evans, Assistant Professor, Criminology, Toronto Metropolitan University
Linda Mussell, Lecturer, Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia recently ruled in a pair of decisions that it is unlawful to lock down imprisoned people due to staff shortages. Lockdowns are a practice of restrictive confinement that has become increasingly common. This is despite the fact that, under the United…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
