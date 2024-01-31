Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan Conflict Fuels World’s Largest Internal Displacement

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People displaced by conflict walk with their belongings in Wad Madani, the capital of al-Jazirah state, Sudan, December 16, 2023. © 2023 AFP via Getty Images Last week, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that 10.7 million people have been uprooted from their homes in Sudan, including 9 million displaced internally—two-thirds since the conflict broke out in April 2023. Sudan now has the highest rate of internal displacement in the world, even surpassing Syria’s 7.2 million. This grim record should be a wakeup call. Behind these figures are many…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
