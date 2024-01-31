Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Middle East conflict: Joe Biden must weigh the risks of using force in an election year

By Andrew Payne, Lecturer in Foreign Policy and Security, City, University of London
History tells us that US presidents tend to be cautious about foreign policy in an election year – especially in the Middle East.The Conversation


© The Conversation
