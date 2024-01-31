Tolerance.ca
African countries are struggling with high debt, demands to spend more and collapsing currencies: the policy fixes that could help

By Jonathan Munemo, Professor of Economics, Salisbury University
Highly indebted African countries are facing stark trade-offs between servicing expensive debt, supporting high and growing development needs, and stabilising domestic currencies.

Government debt has risen in at least 40 African countries over the past decade. As a result, some are experiencing a bad combination of high debt, elevated development spending needs amid budget shortfalls, and unfavourable exchange rate pressures.
