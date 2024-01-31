Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Measles is on the rise around the world – we can’t let vaccination rates falter

By Jaya Dantas, Deputy Chair, Academic Board; Dean International, Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of International Health, Curtin University
Though the outbreaks overseas are bigger, a number of cases have also been detected in Australia so far this year.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The 7 new graphs that show inflation falling back to earth
~ India: Violence Marks Ram Temple Inauguration
~ Could World Court Address Women’s Rights in Afghanistan?
~ The true cost of Japan’s Linear bullet train
~ Myanmar: New data suggests military still importing fuel for deadly air strikes despite sanctions
~ ‘Looksmaxxing’ is the disturbing TikTok trend turning young men into incels
~ Turns out the viral ‘Sleepy Girl Mocktail’ is backed by science. Should you try it?
~ How a ‘turn it off’ approach to energy conservation could benefit Canada, and the planet
~ A 365-million-year-old fish with an extreme underbite showcases vertebrate diversity
~ We once killed 600,000 koalas in a year. Now they’re Australia’s ‘teddy bears’. What changed?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter